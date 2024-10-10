Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $92.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Shares of MET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

