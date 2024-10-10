Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HAL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

HAL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 1,326,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,924. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,775 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

