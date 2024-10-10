GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) PT Raised to $308.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.25. 636,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,018. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $269.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.