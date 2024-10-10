Wells Fargo & Company Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $47.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 575,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,169. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock worth $3,067,434 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after acquiring an additional 539,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,176,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

