Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233,103 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Henry Schein worth $83,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 172,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Henry Schein by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

