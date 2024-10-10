Perpetual Ltd Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,945 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.16% of Ares Management worth $78,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,933 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 49.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 453,657 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 38.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,171,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,376,000 after acquiring an additional 603,676 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,276,239.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $1,466,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,665,245.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.1 %

ARES stock opened at $158.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $161.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

