Perpetual Ltd Trims Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,877 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 1.79% of Perrigo worth $64,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $7,533,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after acquiring an additional 91,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,254 shares of company stock worth $1,411,969. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -347.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

