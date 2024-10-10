Perpetual Ltd Reduces Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,871 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.20% of AppLovin worth $86,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $290,655,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 185.0% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 977.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,496,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $54,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of APP opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

