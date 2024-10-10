Perpetual Ltd Has $155.87 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of AerCap worth $155,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

