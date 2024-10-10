Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,291 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $73,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $79,852,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,815 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 240,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 189,632 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.4 %

FMX opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

