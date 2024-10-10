USA Financial Formulas Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OKE opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

