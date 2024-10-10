USA Financial Formulas Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

