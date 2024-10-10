BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,000. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.8% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

EL stock opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

