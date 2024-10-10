BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 4.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $378.96 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $385.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.87 and its 200-day moving average is $331.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

