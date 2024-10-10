BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 10,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

