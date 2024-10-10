USA Financial Formulas Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,946,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,823,000 after buying an additional 991,336 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,374,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,636,000 after buying an additional 44,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NiSource by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,908,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,415,000 after buying an additional 67,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

