USA Financial Formulas Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,412.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

