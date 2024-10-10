USA Financial Formulas Has $1.12 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,585,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $242.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $247.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

