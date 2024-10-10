Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

