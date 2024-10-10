BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Acquires Shares of 64,218 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 2.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.80. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

