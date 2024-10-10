Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

