Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance
Shares of CTEC opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.
Global X Clean Tech ETF Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Tech ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Netflix Is Irresistible Even At All-Time Highs
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks with Explosive Call Option Activity: What to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.