BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 450,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,648,000. VICI Properties comprises about 2.6% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

