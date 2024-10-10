Money Design Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $964.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $37.33 and a one year high of $54.62.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.