iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

