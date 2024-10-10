Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $82.36.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

