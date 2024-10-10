Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSTFree Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.91% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $82.36.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

