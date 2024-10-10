VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMOG opened at $108.72 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

