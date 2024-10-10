Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,282 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

