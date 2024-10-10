Clarus Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $190.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.