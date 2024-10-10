Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 373 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.87. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

