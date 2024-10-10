First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

