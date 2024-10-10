Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 37,277 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,277 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.33% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6,389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $17.42 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a market cap of $208.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

