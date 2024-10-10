Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 1,114 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,009,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,290,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $68.38 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

