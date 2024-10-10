NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 131,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NUDM stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $452.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

