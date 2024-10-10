First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $19.09. First Advantage shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 32,156 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

First Advantage Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Advantage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after buying an additional 254,219 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 1,042,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

