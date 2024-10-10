Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $23.85. Symbotic shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 595,030 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Symbotic Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $364,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,895 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $69,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,038.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $11,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Symbotic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

