Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $20.70. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 593,908 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,175.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $173,305.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 951,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,175.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $524,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 348,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 11.2% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

