Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.29, but opened at $165.47. Generac shares last traded at $170.66, with a volume of 359,422 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $98,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Generac by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

