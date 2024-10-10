Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.29, but opened at $45.80. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 13,775,361 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,641,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

