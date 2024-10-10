Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.00, but opened at $172.90. Owens Corning shares last traded at $177.60, with a volume of 146,096 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

