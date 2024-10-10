Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $18.01. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 2,132,511 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,779.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 9,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $204,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $12,332,348.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,618 shares of company stock worth $9,329,808. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

