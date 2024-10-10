Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.04. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 5,220,066 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3,256.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,315,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 526,724 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 22,801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,186,000 after acquiring an additional 416,399 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 349,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 685.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 327,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.