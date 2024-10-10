JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $15.27. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 59,479 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 713,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth about $4,631,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $6,750,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

