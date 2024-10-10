Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $60.87. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 385,760 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

