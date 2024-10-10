CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.97, but opened at $67.38. CVS Health shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 1,540,412 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 19,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 54,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

