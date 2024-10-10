Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.64, but opened at $92.14. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 7,356 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $430,040.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,040.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,415,355. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,636 shares of company stock worth $14,582,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 156,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.