Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.31, but opened at $35.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 40,701 shares.

AOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,304.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

