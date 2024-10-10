Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,881,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,771 shares.The stock last traded at $19.31 and had previously closed at $19.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AS shares. Nomura Securities raised Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Amer Sports Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth about $297,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

