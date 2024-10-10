Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CAMLF remained flat at $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

