Short Interest in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Expands By 1,600.0%

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSCS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $35.33.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

