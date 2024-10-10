Short Interest in Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Viridien Stock Performance

Viridien stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Viridien has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Viridien had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

About Viridien

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

